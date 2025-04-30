On This Day, April 30, 1977: Led Zeppelin set new attendance record at the Pontiac Silverdome

Led Zeppelin set a new attendance record when 76,229 fans came out to see them perform at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

According to the Guinness World Records, it was the largest attendance for a single-act show at the time. It surpassed previous record holder The Who, who set a record with an audience of 75,962 people at the same venue.

The night’s set list featured performances of such Zeppelin classics as "The Song Remains the Same," "The Battle of Evermore," "Going to California," "Kashmir," "Stairway to Heaven" and more.

Led Zeppelin were the subject of a new documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, which was released in theaters in February. The movie opened exclusively in IMAX theaters and set a record in the U.S., bringing in $2.6 million, which is the biggest opening weekend ever for an IMAX exclusive music release.

