On This Day, April 9, 2018: Fleetwood Mac replaces Lindsey Buckingham with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn

On This Day, April 9, 2018 …

Fleetwood Mac announced that Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn would be joining them on tour, replacing longtime member Lindsey Buckingham, who had been fired from the group.

Buckingham’s firing had been rumored days earlier, with reports claiming Buckingham and the band had disagreed over their long-planned tour. Buckingham later filed a lawsuit over his ousting, although the case was later settled.

Fleetwood Mac would go on to launch a tour with Campbell and Finn in October of 2018, with dates running until November 2019. It was the band's last tour.

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