On This Day, Aug. 11, 2002: Bruce Springsteen’s 'The Rising' hits #1

On This Day, Aug. 11, 2002…

Bruce Springsteen hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with The Rising, which was filled with songs Springsteen wrote in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The album, The Boss' first to top the chart since 1987's Tunnel of Love, spent two weeks at the top spot.

The Rising was the first album Springsteen released since 1995's The Ghost of Tom Joad, marking the longest stretch between studio albums for the rocker. It was also his first full album with the E Street Band in almost two decades.

The Rising was nominated for several Grammys, including album of the year, and best rock album, winning the latter. The title track won Grammys for best male rock vocal performance and best rock song, but lost out on song of the year.

