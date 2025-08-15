On This Day, Aug. 15, 1991: Paul Simon headlines a free concert at New York’s Central Park

Paul Simon headlined a free concert at New York’s Central Park, as part of his Born at the Right Time tour.

The concert, attended by an estimated 48,500 people, aired live on HBO.

Simon’s set included solo songs like “Kodachrome,” “Me and Julio Down by the School Yard,” “Graceland,” “Still Crazy After All These Years” and more, with his performance of “You Can Call Me Al,” featuring a guest appearance by comedian Chevy Chase.

He also performed several Simon & Garfunkel tunes, including “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Boxer,” “America” and “The Sound of Silence.”

A live album of the concert, Paul Simon's Concert in the Park, was released in November of 1991.

This wasn’t the first time Simon played a Central Park concert. He and his former musical partner Art Garfunkel headlined a free benefit concert on the Great Lawn in September 1981.

