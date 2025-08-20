On This Day, Aug. 20, 1973: The Rolling Stones release 'Angie'

On This Day, Aug. 20, 1973…

The Rolling Stones released the new tune "Angie," the lead off single to their 11th studio album Goats Head Soup.

There's been a lot of speculation as to the inspiration behind the track, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, with some suggesting it was about David Bowie's first wife Angie Bowie or actress Angie Dickinson.

Other speculation suggested it was written about Richards' daughter, Dandelion Angela Richards, and in liner notes to 1993's greatest hits compilation, Jump Back: The Best of The Rolling Stones, Richards seemed to confirm that. But Richards changed his tune in his 2010 memoir Life, writing that the song title was chosen before he knew his daughter's name would be Angela.

"Angie" went on to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and also topped the chart in several other countries, although it peaked at #5 in the U.K.

