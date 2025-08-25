On This Day, Aug. 25, 1970: Elton John played his first-ever show in North America

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Aug. 25, 1970 ...
Elton John played his first-ever live show in North America, kicking off a six-night stand at The Troubadour in Los Angeles.

According to setlist.fm, Elton's nine-song set opened with the now-classic "Your Song" and also featured "Border Song," "Take Me to the Pilot" and "Burn Down the Mission." He also performed a cover of The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Woman."

Elton played shows in San Francisco, New York and Philadelphia, and eventually launched his first full-length tour that October in Boston.
Elton’s more than 50-year touring career had him performing in the U.S. countless times. He wrapped the final U.S. leg of his final tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, with a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium in November 2022. The tour wrapped on July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!