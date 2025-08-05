On This Day, Aug. 5, 1980: Pat Benatar releases her second studio album, 'Crimes of Passion'

On This Day, Aug. 5, 1980…

Pat Benatar released her second studio album, Crimes of Passion, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200, a position it held for five weeks.

The album featured three singles, the most popular being “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” which was her first top-10 hit. The other singles included “You Better Run,” which was the second music video ever aired on MTV, and “Treat Me Right,” which was a top-20 hit.

Crimes of Passion went on to be certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA. It also earned Benatar a Grammy for best female rock vocal performance, her first Grammy ever. She went on to win three more Grammys in the same category.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.