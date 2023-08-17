On This Day, August 17, 1974: Eric Clapton hits #1 with '461 Ocean Boulevard'

By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with his second solo studio album, 461 Ocean Boulevard.

The album, named after the home in Golden Beach, Florida, where Clapton was living when he recorded the record, spent four weeks on top of the chart; it also went to #1 in Canada and to #3 in the U.K.

461 Ocean Boulevard was Clapton's first album after battling heroin addiction. It contained several covers, including his classic cover of Bob Marley's "I Shot The Sheriff."

