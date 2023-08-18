On This Day, August 18, 1962: Ringo Starr plays his first show with The Beatles

On This Day, August 18, 1962…

Ringo Starr played his first live gig with The Beatles at the Horticultural Society dance in Birkenhead, England.

Ringo had been invited to join the band just four days earlier, on August 14, by John Lennon, with manager Brian Epstein firing the band's drummer, Pete Best, two days later.

Starr went on to remain with The Beatles until their breakup in 1970. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 1988, and as a solo artist in 2015.

Ringo will launch the fall leg of his latest tour with his All-Star Band in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.