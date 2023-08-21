On This Day, August 21, 1965: The Rolling Stones land their first #1 album in the U.S.

On This Day, August 21, 1965…

The Rolling Stones landed their first #1 album in the United States with Out Of Our Heads, which went on to hold the top spot for three weeks.

The band's fourth album released in the States, Out Of Our Heads featured the future Stones classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which became their first #1 single in the U.S. It also featured the Top 10 single, "The Last Time."

Out of Our Heads was certified Platinum by the RIAA. In addition to topping the U.S. chart, the album peaked at #2 in the U.K. and Australia.

