On This Day, August 8, 1987: U2 scores their second #1 with “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

On This Day, August 8, 1987…

U2 found themselves atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time with "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," the second single off their first #1 album, The Joshua Tree. The track spent two weeks in the #1 position.

The Irish rockers had previously topped the chart with the album’s first single, “With Or Without You," which spent three weeks at #1.

"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" went on to become one of the band's most iconic tracks, and was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 1988: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It has also landed on several best-of lists, including Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

In other U2 facts...August 8 also happens to be U2 guitarist The Edge's birthday. He turns 62 this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.