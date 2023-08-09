On This Day, August 9, 1995: KISS reunites to tape 'MTV Unplugged'

On This day, August 9, 1995…

The original KISS lineup — Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss — reunited at Sony Music Studios in New York to record MTV Unplugged.

The show was the first and only time all original members performed together without wearing their iconic stage makeup. The performance also included Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick, making it the first time Frehley and Criss had shared a stage with the musicians who replaced them in the band.

Songs performed during the show included “Comin’ Home,” “Beth,” “Rock and Roll All Nite” and more.

The recording was such a success that in 1996, the original four members teamed for a new tour, the first time they’d hit the road together since 1979.

KISS Unplugged was released on CD in March of 1996, along with a standalone VHS and DVD documentary.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.