On This Day, Dec. 29, 1985: Billy Joel becomes a first-time father

On This Day, Dec. 29, 1985 …

Billy Joel became a father when he and his wife, model Christie Brinkley, welcomed their only child together, daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

Their daughter's middle name was a tribute to legendary musician Ray Charles, with whom Billy collaborated on the 1987 song "Baby Grand." Joel later wrote the 1993 song "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" for Alexa.

Alexa followed in her father's footsteps as a musician and released the EP Sketches in 2006, along with several other singles. She is scheduled to perform at New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf's annual Music Of concert celebrating her father, which will take place March 12 at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Joel went on to welcome two more daughters with his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick. Della Rose Joel was born in August 2015 and Remy Anne Joel in October 2017.

