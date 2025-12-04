On This Day, Dec. 4, 1980: Led Zeppelin announces breakup

On This Day, Dec. 4, 1980…

A little over two months after the death of their drummer John Bonham, Led Zeppelin released a statement announcing their breakup.

"We wish it to be known that the loss of our dear friend, and the deep sense of undivided harmony felt by ourselves and our manager, have led us to decide that we could not continue as we were,” read the statement.

The surviving members of Led Zeppelin – Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones – reunited three times following the split.

The first reunion happened in 1985 at Live Aid in Philadelphia, while the second occurred on May 14, 1988, at the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary concert, with Bonham's son, Jason Bonham, behind the drum kit.

The third and final reunion took place Dec. 10, 2007, at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at the O2 Arena in London, again with Jason Bonham behind the drum kit.

