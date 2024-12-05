On This Day, Dec. 5, 1974: Paul McCartney and Wings release 'Band on the Run'

Paul McCartney and Wings released their third album, Band on the Run, which became a huge hit and to this day remains McCartney's most successful non-Beatles album.
The reissue reentered the Billboard 200 at #156, and landed in the top 10 on three other Billboard charts: the Top Album Sales chart, where it reentered at #5; the Vinyl Albums chart, where it debuted at #7; and the Tastemaker Albums chart, where it hit #6. It also debuted at #37 on the Rock & Alternative Albums chart.
