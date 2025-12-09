On This Day, Dec. 9, 2000: U2 makes their first-ever appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

One month after releasing their 10th studio album, All That You Can't Leave Behind, U2 made their Saturday Night Live debut, performing two songs off the record, "Beautiful Day" and "Elevation." The night's host was Top Gun star Val Kilmer.

U2 would return to the show three more times.

They made their second appearance with host Luke Wilson in November 2004 to promote their #1 album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

They returned in September 2009 with host Megan Fox, performing songs off their twelfth studio album, No Line on the Horizon, and again in December 2017 with host Saoirse Ronan, performing songs from their 14th studio album, Songs of Experience. Both of those albums would also hit #1.

