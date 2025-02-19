On This Day, Feb. 19, 1980: AC/DC frontman Bon Scott died

On This Day, Feb. 19, 1980 ...

Bon Scott, frontman and lyricist for Australian rock band AC/DC, died after a night out at a London club. He was 33.

The coroner’s report said Scott died of acute alcohol poisoning.

Scott was AC/DC's second lead vocalist, replacing lead singer Dave Evans in 1974. Scott appeared on the band's first seven albums, his last being 1979's Highway to Hell.

He was replaced by singer Brian Johnson, whose first album was the band's iconic Back in Black, which was released as a tribute to Scott.

Scott was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with AC/DC in 2003.

