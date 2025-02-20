On This Day, Feb. 20, 1974: Steely Dan released 'Pretzel Logic'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Feb. 20, 1974 ...

Steely Dan released their third studio album, Pretzel Logic, which was the last to feature the full lineup of Donald Fagen, Walter Becker, Denny Dias, Jim Hodder and Jeff "Skunk" Baxter. Future albums would be recorded by Becker, Fagen and hired studio musicians.

Pretzel Logic was a top-10 hit for Steely Dan, peaking at #8 on the Billboard 200. It featured the hit single "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," which was the highest-charting single of the band's career, hitting #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!