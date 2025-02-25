On This Day, Feb. 25, 1984: Van Halen hits #1 with 'Jump'

On This Day, Feb. 25, 1984…

Van Halen hit #1 with the track "Jump" off their sixth studio album, 1984. The song was the rock band's only #1 single.

The tune's popularity was aided by its music video, which was a staple on MTV. The clip, directed by Pete Angelus and Roth, was a performance video, that wound up nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards, winning best stage performance.

The track was also nominated for best rock performance by a duo or group at the 27th annual Grammy Awards, but lost to "Purple Rain" by Prince & The Revolution.

