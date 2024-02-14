On This Day, February 14, 1987: Bon Jovi lands at #1 with “Livin’ on a Prayer”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, February 14, 1987…

New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi scored their second #1 single when "Livin' on a Prayer" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Released in October 1986, the track was the second hit single from their third album, Slippery When Wet. The first, "You Give Love a Bad Name," hit #1 in November, 1986.

"Livin' on a Prayer," written by Jon Bon JoviRichie Sambora and Desmond Child, was also the band's first #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

The video for the track, directed by Wayne Isham, played in heavy rotation on MTV, and in January of 2023 hit one billion views on YouTube.

