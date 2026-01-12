On This Day, Jan. 12, 1995: Neil Young, Led Zeppelin & more are inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Neil Young, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin and the Allman Brothers Band were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 10th annual induction ceremony, held at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York.

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder handled the induction for Young, while Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry inducted Led Zeppelin. Willie Nelson inducted the Allman Brothers, and Melissa Etheridge led Joplin’s induction.

The evening ended with an all-star jam, where Young performed with Vedder and his Pearl Jam bandmates Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, as well as the surviving members of Led Zeppelin — Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones — who were also joined by Tyler and Perry, among others.

The ceremony was the first to be taped and broadcast by MTV.

Other inductees included Al Green, Frank Zappa and Martha and the Vandellas

