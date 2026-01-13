On This Day, Jan. 13, 1973: Eric Clapton made his stage comeback at the Rainbow Theatre in London

Eric Clapton returned to the stage with back-to-back shows at the Rainbow Theatre in London following a two-year hiatus. During that break, he battled a heroin addiction and recorded his second solo album, 461 Ocean Boulevard.

An all-star lineup of guest stars supported Clapton at the show, including The Who's Pete Townshend, who organized the concert, as well as Ronnie Wood, Steve Winwood and Jim Capaldi.

A live album of the concert dropped that September, and an expanded edition released in 1995 in celebration of the concert's 22nd anniversary.

Clapton is set to return to the road this spring with a European tour that kicks off April 24 in Amsterdam.

