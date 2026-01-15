On This Day, Jan. 15, 2024: Elton John won an Emmy for 'Farewell From Dodger Stadium'

On This Day, Jan. 15, 2024…

Elton John won the Emmy for outstanding variety special live for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, the live Disney+ special documenting his final North American concert.

Elton was unable to attend the Los Angeles ceremony because he was recovering from knee surgery.

The win made Elton an EGOT, as he had already two Oscars, a Tony and six Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

With the win, the "Rocket Man" singer became the 19th person ever to achieve a competitive EGOT. Six additional people have won an EGOT with noncompetitive or honorary awards.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.