On This Day, Jan. 19, 1993: Fleetwood Mac reunites for President Bill Clinton’s inauguration gala

On This Day, Jan. 19, 1993…

The classic Fleetwood Mac lineup of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie and John McVie reunited for the first time in six years to perform at President Bill Clinton's first inauguration gala.

The band performed their classic Rumours track "Don't Stop," which had been used as Clinton's campaign song.

Other performers at the gala included Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin.

The classic Fleetwood Mac lineup reunited again in 1997 for a live, filmed concert called The Dance. It spawned a live album of the same name, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts and was supported by an arena tour.

The lineup continued to work together until 2018, when Lindsey Buckingham was fired from the group. The band went on to tour without him, adding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn to the lineup.

Following Christine McVie's death in November 2022, Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks have said that they can't see the band touring again without her.

