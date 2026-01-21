On This Day, Jan. 21, 2025: The Band’s Garth Hudson died at age 87

On This Day, Jan. 21, 2025...

Keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Garth Hudson, who was the last surviving member of Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Band, died at age 87.

He passed away in his sleep in a nursing home near Woodstock, New York.

The oldest and only classically trained member of The Band, Hudson was best known for his distinctive Lowrey organ work on songs like "Chest Fever" and its dramatic live improvised intro, which is known as "The Genetic Method." He also played saxophones, woodwinds, synthesizers, accordion and other instruments on the group's acclaimed albums.

Hudson and The Band were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received the Grammy Lifetime of Achievement Award in 2008.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.