On This Day, Jan. 30, 2025: Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart & more play FireAid benefit concerts in Los Angeles.

On This Day, Jan. 30, 2025…

Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash were among the artists who performed at the FireAid benefit concerts, held to raise money for those affected by the January 2025 California wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes in the Los Angeles area.

The event took place at two venues: the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Other artists who performed included John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, The Black Crowes, Sting, a reunited Nirvana joined by Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Violet Grohl, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Earth, Wind & Fire and Green Day.

The concert was broadcast live on several streaming platforms.

