On This Day, Jan. 9, 1944: Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was born

On This Day, Jan. 9, 1944 ...

James Patrick Page, better known as Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, was born in Heston, a suburb of London.

Page started his career as a studio musician and was a member of The Yardbirds before he formed Led Zeppelin with Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham in 1968.

The band went on to become one of the bestselling acts in music history, releasing nine studio albums that all reached the top 10, six of which hit #1.

Led Zeppelin called it quits in 1980 following Bonham's death, but the surviving members reunited in 1985 to perform at Live Aid in Philadelphia and again in 1988 for the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary concert in New York, with Bonham's son, Jason Bonham, behind the drum kit. They reunited for a final time in 2007 at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at London's O2 Arena, again with Jason.

Outside of Led Zeppelin, Page and Plant worked together in The Honeydrippers and performed as Page and Plant in the early to mid-'90s. Page also collaborated with several other artists, including David Coverdale and The Black Crowes.

Page was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Led Zeppelin in 1995. In 2005, he was appointed Order of the British Empire and earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award with Led Zeppelin.

