On This Day, January 5, 1973: Bruce Springsteen releases his debut album, 'Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.'

On This Day, January 5, 1973…

Bruce Springsteen released his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.

Named one of the greatest debut albums of all time by Rolling Stone, the album's two best-known tracks, "Blinded By the Light" and "Spirit in the Night," were written after The Boss' record label complained about a lack of singles.

The album also featured such future Springsteen classics as “Growin’ Up,” “It’s Hard to be a Saint in the City” and “For You."

Although the album only peaked at #60 on the charts and didn’t produce any hits, it’s considered a classic by Springsteen fans and went on to be certified double Platinum.

