On This Day, January 9, 1976: Queen tops the UK charts with “Bohemian Rhapsody”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, January 9, 1976…

Queen topped the U.K. singles chart with "Bohemian Rhapsody," from their #1 album A Night at the Opera.

The almost six-minute long operatic tune, written by frontman Freddie Mercury, was Queen's first #1 single, and it spent nine weeks on the top of the chart.

The song was rereleased in 1991 following Mercury's death and returned to the #1 spot. In 1992, after it was included in the comedy blockbuster Wayne's World, "Bohemian Rhapsody" returned to the chart again and peaked at #2 in the U.S.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!