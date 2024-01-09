On This Day, January 9, 1976: Queen tops the UK charts with “Bohemian Rhapsody”

On This Day, January 9, 1976…

Queen topped the U.K. singles chart with "Bohemian Rhapsody," from their #1 album A Night at the Opera.

The almost six-minute long operatic tune, written by frontman Freddie Mercury, was Queen's first #1 single, and it spent nine weeks on the top of the chart.

The song was rereleased in 1991 following Mercury's death and returned to the #1 spot. In 1992, after it was included in the comedy blockbuster Wayne's World, "Bohemian Rhapsody" returned to the chart again and peaked at #2 in the U.S.

