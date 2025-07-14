On This Day, July 14, 1978: Talking Heads release their sophomore album, 'More Songs About Buildings And Food'

On This Day, July 14, 1978…

Talking Heads released their sophomore studio album, More Songs About Buildings and Food. The album's cover was made up of over 500 Polaroid photos that put together became a picture of the band.

The record was a top-40 hit for Talking Heads, peaking at #29 in the U.S. It contained the band's first hit single, a cover of Al Green's "Take Me to the River," which also peaked at #29.

More Songs About Buildings and Food is being revisited with a three-CD/Blu-ray deluxe edition, dropping July 25. It will include the remastered album, as well as 11 rarities, four of which are previously unreleased versions of album tracks. There's also a live album, featuring a recording of the band's August 1978 show at New York's Entermedia Theatre.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.