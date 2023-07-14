On This Day, July 14, 1982: The movie of Pink Floyd’s 'The Wall' premieres in London

By Jill Lances

A movie based on Pink Floyd's classic album The Wall opened at The Empire, Leicester Square in London, England. Pink Floyd's Roger WatersDavid Gilmour and Nick Mason all attended the premiere, as did such fellow musicians as Pete TownshendStingRoger TaylorAndy Summers and more.

Directed by Alan Parker, with a screenplay by Waters, the film starred The Boomtown RatsBob Geldof as a depressed rocker dealing with the pressures of stardom and more. In order to protect himself, he constructs both a physical and emotional wall around himself.

The movie didn’t open in the U.S. until that August; it went on to earn $22 million at the box office worldwide.

