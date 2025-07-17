On This Day, July 17, 2011: Bruce Springsteen honored Clarence Clemons at New Jersey show

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 17, 2011 ...

At Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance for a tribute to his late friend and E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, who had passed away in June of that year.

The 45-minute set for 400 fans included soul classics, as well as “Savin’ Up,” which Bruce wrote for Clemons’ 1983 album with the Red Bank Rockers.

Clemons was a member of Bruce’s E Street Band from 1974 until his passing in 2011 at the age of 69. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band in 2014.

In 2012, Springsteen chose Clarence's nephew Jake Clemons to be the new E Street Band saxophonist. He has performed with them ever since.

