On This Day, July 18, 2008: Billy Joel plays final concert at New York’s Shea Stadium

Billy Joel performed the final concert at New York's historic Shea Stadium ahead of its demolition.

The show, a culmination of a two-night stand at the home of the New York Mets, saw Joel welcoming several guests, including Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, Steven Tyler, Roger Daltrey and Paul McCartney, who was driven to the stage by the same groundskeeper who drove The Beatles when they played Shea in 1965.

A documentary of the shows, Last Play at Shea, premiered in 2010 at the Tribeca Film Festival and later played at Citi Field, the stadium that replaced Shea. A CD and DVD of the shows were released in March 2011.

Joel is getting ready to say another goodbye. After 10 years, the rocker is set to wrap his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 25, his 150th show at the venue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.