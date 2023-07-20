On This Day, July 20, 1975: Bruce Springsteen launches Born To Run tour

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 20, 1975…

Ahead of the release of his third studio album, Born To RunBruce Springsteen launched a new tour at the Palace Theater in Providence, Rhode Island.

The show marked Steve Van Zandt's first official gig as a member of the E Street Band and also the live debut of the future classic "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out." Other songs in the set included "Born To Run," "Thunder Road," "Rosalita" and more.

Born To Run was released August 25, 1975, and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It has gone on to be considered one of the greatest albums of all time and has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!