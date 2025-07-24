On This Day, July 24, 2022: Joni Mitchell surprises with performance at Newport Folk Festival A

By Jill Lances

On This Day, July 24, 2022 ...

Joni Mitchell was the surprise musical performer at the Newport Folk Festival, joining Brandi Carlile for a special set that featured the legendary musician performing with a variety of guests.

The so-called Joni Jam was Joni's first public performance since surviving a brain aneurysm in 2015.

During the set, a seated Joni was joined by artists like Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford and Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith, performing 13 songs, including some of her classic tunes like "Both Sides Now," "A Case of You" and "Big Yellow Taxi."

An album from the performance, Joni Mitchell at Newport, was released in July 2023.

The appearance turned out to be the catalyst for more Joni Jams. She held one in June 2023 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, and then headlined two similar concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in October 2024.

