On This Day, July 26, 1980: The Rolling Stones hit #1 with 'Emotional Rescue'

On This Day, July 26, 1980…

The Rolling Stones hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with Emotional Rescue, which went on to spend seven weeks on top of the chart.

The album’s title track was the first single released from the record, and it went on to peak at #3 on the Hot 100. Another single titled “She’s So Cold” hit the Top 40.

Emotional Rescue, the follow-up to 1978's Some Girls, topped the charts in at least six countries; it became the Stones' first U.K. #1 since 1973's Goats Head Soup.

