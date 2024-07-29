On This Day, July 29, 1967: The Doors land their first #1 with “Light My Fire”

The Doors had their first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "Light My Fire," from their self-titled debut album. The song, written by guitarist Robby Krieger, spent three weeks on the top of the chart.
The song caused a bit of controversy for The Doors after a performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. The band had been asked to change the line of "girl, we couldn't get much higher" to take out the reference to drugs. While they originally agreed to do it, frontman Jim Morrison wound up singing the original lyrics live on the air.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.