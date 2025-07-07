On This Day, July 7, 2007: The Police, Roger Waters & more perform at Live Earth concerts to combat climate change

On This Day, July 7, 2007...

The Live Earth concerts to battle climate change took place at various venues across the world, including New Jersey, Tokyo, Rome, London, Washington, D.C. and more.

The concerts featured more than 150 acts, with The Police closing the show at Giants Stadium in New Jersey.

Other artists on that bill included Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews Band, Melissa Etheridge and more.

Meanwhile, in London, Foo Fighters, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duran Duran and more headlined the concert at Wembley Stadium.

The concerts were broadcast globally via TV, radio and online streaming, setting a then new record for online entertainment, with over 15 million streams

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.