On This Day, July 8, 1984: Bob Dylan headlines guest-filled show at Dublin’s Slane Castle

By Jill Lances
On This Day, July 8, 1984…
Bob Dylan wrapped his European tour at Dublin, Ireland’s Slane Castle, where he was joined by local heroes Van Morrison and U2’s Bono.
Morrison joined Dylan for “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” and his tune “Tupelo Honey,” while Bono teamed with Dylan for “Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat” and “Blowin’ in the Wind."
Carlos Santana was also a special guest during the show, joining Dylan for “Tombstone Blues," “The Times They Are a Changin’” and "Blowin’ in the Wind."

Thirty years later, Dylan is still performing live and is currently a part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival. The tour hits Chula Vista, California, on July 29.  

