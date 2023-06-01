On This Day, June 1, 1947: Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is born

On This Day, June 1, 1947 ...

Guitarist Ronnie Wood was born in Hillingdon, England.

The rocker is known for his work in several bands, including the Birds, Jeff Beck Group and Faces, before joining The Rolling Stones in 1975 after the departure of Mick Taylor. He became an official member of the group in 1976.

In addition to his work with the Stones, Wood has released several solo records, his most recent being the 2010 release I Feel Like Playing.

Wood was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 as a member of the Stones and again in 2012 as a member of Faces.

In addition to music, Wood is an artist, and his paintings, drawings and prints have been shown in galleries.

