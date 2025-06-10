On This Day, June 10, 1985: Talking Heads release 'Little Creatures'

On This Day, June 10, 1985…

Forty years ago, Talking Heads released their sixth studio album, Little Creatures, which turned out to be the band's most commercially successful release.

The album featured a slew of radio friendly hits, including the single "And She Was," which peaked at #54 on the Billboard Hot 100, but also landed at #11 on the Mainstream Rock charts, as well as in the top 40 on two Billboard dance charts.

Thanks to two other popular songs, "Stay Up Late" and "Road to Nowhere," Little Creatures became a top 20 hit for Talking Heads, and went on to sell over two million copies in the U.S.

Talking Heads went on to release two more albums after Little Creatures, 1986's True Stories and 1988's Naked, before breaking up in 1991.

