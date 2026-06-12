On This Day, June 12, 2003: Queen, Phil Collins & more inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

On This Day, June 12, 2003...

Phil Collins, Van Morrison and the members of Queen — Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury — were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a gala in New York City.

Little Richard was also inducted, and Jimmy Webb was awarded the Johnny Mercer Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s highest honor.

Among the night’s performances, Queen teamed with up Wynonna to perform “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” The band also performed “We Will Rock You,” with May on lead vocals.

Both Collins and Van Morrison would later receive the Johnny Mercer Award as well — Collins in 2010 and Van Morrison in 2015.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame's 2026 class was inducted on Thursday. This year’s performer inductees included Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, Taylor Swift and Kenny Loggins. John Fogerty, who was inducted into the SHOF in 2005, received the Johnny Mercer Award.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.