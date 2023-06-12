On This Day, June 12, 1982: Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor and more headline Rally for Nuclear Disarmament in New York

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, June 12, 1982…

Bruce SpringsteenJames TaylorJackson BrowneJoan Baez, Linda Ronstadt and Gary U.S. Bonds performed for a million protestors at Rally for Nuclear Disarmament in New York's Central Park.

The gathering was the largest anti-nuclear weapons demonstration in U.S. history.

In 2018, a two-CD set featuring highlights from the rally was released, including performances of Springsteen’s “Promised Land,” Browne’s “Running On Empty,” Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” Taylor’s “You’ve Got a Friend,” and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!