On This Day, June 24, 1944: Jeff Beck was born

On This Day, June 24, 1944 ...

Geoffrey Arnold Beck, better known as legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, was born in Surrey, England.

Beck came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds, with future guitar legends Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. He later went on to have a successful solo career, fronting his own Jeff Beck Group.

Beck was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice: in 1992 as a member of the Yardbirds and again in 2009 for his solo work.

Beck won six Grammys for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, plus additional wins for Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Pop Collaboration with vocals. He was honored with the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2014. Rolling Stone ranked him in its top five of the 100 Greatest Guitarists.

Beck passed away Jan. 10, 2023, from bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

