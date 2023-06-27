On This Day, June 27, 1970: Queen plays first show under the name Queen

On This Day, June 27, 1970…

Queen performed their first show under that name in Cornwall, England, after originally being booked under their previous name, Smile.

The new name was suggested by singer Freddie Mercury; it was his first paid gig with the band, whose lineup included Brian May, Roger Taylor and Mike Grose on bass. John Deacon became the band's bass player in 1971.

Of course, Queen went on to become superstars, selling between 250 and 300 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. They also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

