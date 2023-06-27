On This Day, June 27, 1970: Queen plays first show under the name Queen

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 27, 1970…

Queen performed their first show under that name in Cornwall, England, after originally being booked under their previous name, Smile.

The new name was suggested by singer Freddie Mercury; it was his first paid gig with the band, whose lineup included Brian MayRoger Taylor and Mike Grose on bass. John Deacon became the band's bass player in 1971.

Of course, Queen went on to become superstars, selling between 250 and 300 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. They also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!