On This Day, June 28, 1980: Paul McCartney lands at #1 with “Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)”

On This Day, June 28, 1980…

Paul McCartney landed a new number one when "Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)" topped the Billboard Hot 100, his first solo track to top the charts since 1971.

The studio version of the song appeared on McCartney's 1980 solo album McCartney II. It was actually the one released as a single, with the live version as the B-side, but Columbia Records promoted the live version, and radio stations played it, helping it to rise to #1.

"Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)" is one of nine solo number ones for McCartney. That doesn't include the number ones he had with The Beatles.

