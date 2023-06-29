On This Day, June 29, 1984: Bruce Springsteen shoots "Dancing in the Dark" video

By Jill Lances

During a Bruce Springsteen concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, director Brian De Palma shot the video for The Boss' Born in the U.S.A. single "Dancing in the Dark."

The performance clip ends with Springsteen pulling a fan to the stage to dance with him. In reality, the woman, a then unknown actress named Courteney Cox, was placed in the front row so Bruce could pull her onstage to dance.

The video became a huge MTV hit and the song became Bruce's biggest-ever single, spending four weeks at #1 and selling over a million copies.

Cox went on to become a huge star, thanks to the successful NBC series Friends, the Scream movie franchise and more.

