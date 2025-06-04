On This Day, June 4, 1984: Bruce Springsteen releases 'Born in the U.S.A.'

On This Day, June 4, 1984…

Bruce Springsteen released what would become one of his most successful albums, Born in the U.S.A.

The album, recorded with The E Street Band, spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and produced seven top-10 singles: the title track, "Dancing in the Dark," "Cover Me," "Glory Days," "I'm on Fire," "I'm Goin' Down" and "My Hometown."

Springsteen released his first music videos to promote the album, kicking things off with "Dancing in the Dark," directed by Brian De Palma and featuring a then-unknown Courteney Cox, well before her Friends fame.

With Born in the U.S.A., Bruce became a global superstar, selling over 30 million copies of the album worldwide. The album was certified 17-times Platinum by the RIAA and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.