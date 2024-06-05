On This Day, June 5, 1983: U2 films historic concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By Jill Lances
On This Day, June 5, 1983 ...

During a stop on their War tour, U2 headlined Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and recorded the performance for what would become their first video release, Live at Red Rocks: Under a Blood Red Sky. The concert was nearly canceled due to inclement weather, but the band went on and played in the rain.

The video featured a classic performance of "Sunday Bloody Sunday," which Rolling Stone called one of the "50 Moments that Changed the History of Rock and Roll."

The concert film went on to become a bestseller, and was crucial in cementing U2's reputation as a stellar live act and helped make them stars. The band later released a live album, Under a Blood Red Sky, which featured eight tracks performed live during the War tour, with two songs from the same concert.

A remastered version of Live at Red Rocks was released on DVD in 2008, featuring previously unreleased tracks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!