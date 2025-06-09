On This Day, June 9, 1972: Bruce Springsteen signed with Columbia Records

On This Day, June 9, 1972 ...

Bruce Springsteen signed a record deal with Columbia Records. He had auditioned for the label's A&R exec John Hammond in New York City the month earlier, where he performed "It's Hard to Be A Saint In The City."

On the same night, he performed for Columbia execs at the Gaslight Club in New York and later recorded a demo for the label.

Springsteen would go on to release his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., in January 1973. He has spent over 50 years with the label, releasing his last album, Only the Strong Survive, in 2022. His new box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums, comes out June 27.

