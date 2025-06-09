On This Day, June 9, 1972: Bruce Springsteen signed with Columbia Records

By Jill Lances

On This Day, June 9, 1972 ...

Bruce Springsteen signed a record deal with Columbia Records. He had auditioned for the label's A&R exec John Hammond in New York City the month earlier, where he performed "It's Hard to Be A Saint In The City."

On the same night, he performed for Columbia execs at the Gaslight Club in New York and later recorded a demo for the label.

Springsteen would go on to release his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., in January 1973. He has spent over 50 years with the label, releasing his last album, Only the Strong Survive, in 2022. His new box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums, comes out June 27.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!